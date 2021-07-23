Jacqueline Jones named dean at Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism & Communication

“We searched the nation seeking a qualified and highly capable candidate to build upon the success that DeWayne Wickham began, and that search has led us right back to Morgan, where we found the best person, in the selection of Jackie Jones, to take over the leadership reins,” Wilson said in a university news release. “Jackie Jones has been a co-collaborator in the School of Global Journalism and Communication’s growth into a top destination for students seeking preparation for careers in a diverse and competitive communications field, and she was instrumental in navigating the school to attainment of its first-ever accreditation. In her, we’ve found the right person for the job.”