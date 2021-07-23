Jacqueline Jones named dean at Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism & Communication

Jacqueline Jones will succeed DeWayne Wickham as dean of Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism & Communication, President David K. Wilson announced this week. Jones will assume her new role Aug. 1.
“We searched the nation seeking a qualified and highly capable candidate to build upon the success that DeWayne Wickham began, and that search has led us right back to Morgan, where we found the best person, in the selection of Jackie Jones, to take over the leadership reins,” Wilson said in a university news release. “Jackie Jones has been a co-collaborator in the School of Global Journalism and Communication’s growth into a top destination for students seeking preparation for careers in a diverse and competitive communications field, and she was instrumental in navigating the school to attainment of its first-ever accreditation. In her, we’ve found the right person for the job.”
Jones, who came to Morgan State in 2012, has been an assistant dean for the past five years and chair of the department of multimedia journalism since 2013. In her four decades of professional experience, she has worked for The Evening Sun, New York Newsday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Washington Post. At Newsday, she was a member of the newsroom team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 1992 for spot news coverage.
“This is an exciting and exceptional time to be at Morgan,” Jones wrote in an email to The Sun. “We have a lot of interest in and support for our program and I look forward to working with our great faculty and students to take our work to the next level.”
