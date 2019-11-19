I had been dismissive of Mr. Jordan, with his trademark shirtsleeves and snarls, before this attack on Mr. Cummings. But watching him go after a man who had just come out of the hospital and was still obviously ill, put him in a different category in my mind. No longer was he just a showboat trying to get some media attention, Mr. Jordan was now an unprincipled, vicious and dangerous politician in the same ugly way Sen. Joseph McCarthy was before he was censured in the Senate and died in disgrace.