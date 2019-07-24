HBO’s ‘Unmasking Jihadi John’ takes us inside the dark power of social media for propaganda and evil

Case in point: Trump didn’t like all the media attention for the strong, confident, highly-skilled members of the Women’s National Soccer Team, some of whom dissed him and repudiated what he stood for in terms of patriarchy. So, with a few ugly tweets, he shifted the media focus away from them to another group of women, four first-term members of Congress known as The Squad whom he felt he could use for his political ends of getting re-elected. All it took was a willingness to make overtly racist statements on Twitter. His attacks on The Squad have continued on social media and in presidential question-and-answer press sessions for more than a week now; he recently questioned the intelligence of the four women of color — another racist staple.