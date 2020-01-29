At 12:50 p.m. Monday, MSNBC went from a split screen to a three-part screen, and that was just to cover the trial. One frame showed what was going on outside the Senate chamber, where the trial was about to resume. Another showed a press conference area in the Capitol, where members of Congress were starting to speak. And a third carried a studio discussion among a panel of legal and political analysts anchored by Brian Williams and highlighted by comments from former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill.