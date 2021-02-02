Time shift of Hogan’s State of the State speech looks to be more about politics than the pandemic | COMMENTARY

This is not a new media strategy. As press secretary to a lieutenant governor in Wisconsin, I used a version of this in the 1970s. We would release announcements and start speeches at the beginning of the suppertime newscasts to try to get the top spot on the bigger broadcasts in Milwaukee and Madison. That placement can make the speech or announcement look like it is the most important news of the day ― like being above the fold on the front page of a newspaper.