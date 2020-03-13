HBO’s ’Plot Against America’ resonates powerfully across the decades of American life | COMMENTARY

There is at least one other strong allegorical connection between Lindbergh and Trump that is important: They are both dangerous products of the rise of mass media and celebrity culture. Yes, Lindbergh did something many consider heroic, but he had no real intellectual or political resume to be president. He was, however, highly photogenic, so newspapers and magazines couldn’t get enough of his visage. And radio, which starting in the 1920s had created the very idea of broadcasting from one point to many through its technology, breathlessly celebrated his life and aerial accomplishments. Radio was the crucible of the national conversation in Depression-era America.