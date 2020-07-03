Disney brings a soaring production of ‘Hamilton’ to a nation re-examining, debating its past | COMMENTARY

Beyond the entertainment value of this musical, though, is its tremendous cultural role in telling a story of our nation’s founders at a time when we are profoundly engaged in examining our shared past in terms of race, power and remembrance. Looking at our history through the eyes of today, we are deciding in real and concrete ways this summer which statues of our national ancestry should or should not be allowed to stand among us. That is especially true of the 18th century men referred to as our founding fathers. The sometimes contentious discussions and real actions of taking down statues as a result are being held in cities coast to coast with nothing less than our sense of identity in play.