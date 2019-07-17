‘The Great Hack’ has awful news about our personal data being weaponized against us, democracy

Remember those seemingly harmless personality quizzes you engaged with on Facebook when you should have been working? That’s the stuff on which hundreds of thousands of Facebook ads were bought in the 2016 presidential election here and the Brexit campaign in the UK. And once the data is given, you don’t own it any more. The merchants of digital information do, and they are not inclined to give it back, as one narrative thread of “The Great Hack” shows with the case of David Carroll, an American professor who went to court in the UK in an effort to get access to his voter profile held at Cambridge Analytica in London.