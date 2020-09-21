Media fight over Supreme Court seat will be nasty, and right-wing forces have advantage | COMMENTARY

Here’s what the media war sounded like Saturday night on Fox News: one filled with rhetoric, smears and sheer meanness of words that highlight the advantage right-wing media has in what is going to be six weeks of epic warfare. The presidential race between Mr. Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was already partisan enough, but when you add a fight for a Supreme Court seat that has direct influence on the balance of power on that court, you have to wonder if we are going to need a new definition for nasty before this is over.