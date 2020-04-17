Frontline traces start of COVID-19 crisis in America, telling a tale of two Washingtons | COMMENTARY

And now comes Frontline, the PBS powerhouse of investigations and long-form TV journalism, with a report debuting Tuesday night titled “Coronavirus Pandemic.” The guns here are not primarily trained on Trump and his inner circle of decision makers. Frontline clearly set out first and foremost to chronicle the history of the virus that has torn up American life as we knew it. But in telling the story of the first known COVID-19 patient and how the virus came to Washington State in January, Frontline could not help but also document what was not being done in the other Washington as Trump ignored warnings from health experts and then publicly denied the massive threat to human life and the American economy that the virus posed.