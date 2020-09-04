Frontline, the finest non-fiction series on public television, is back with a new season | COMMENTARY

In a year when there is essentially no new fall TV season because of COVID-19, it feels like a gift that one of the highest-quality series on PBS is delivering new episodes. Frontline, one of the hardest hitting and most socially conscious non-fiction series in the history of television, launches a new season Tuesday night with “Growing Up Poor in America,” a sensitive and at times heartbreaking look from director Jezza Neumann at what it’s like being a child of poverty in this year of the pandemic and age of a shamefully widening gap between rich and poor.