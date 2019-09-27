PBS Frontline honors Jamal Khashoggi as it investigates ‘The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia’

As it did with Charlottesville, Frontline commemorate Khashoggi’s death by doing what it does best: investigating the forces and parties responsible for the crime, in this case most notably, Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, and his former close aide, Saud al-Qahtani. The gruesome brutality and repressive barbarism of the two is at odds with the image promoted by President Trump and some of his family members and top aides of a young prince bringing prosperity and reform to his country. Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have steadfastly refused to publicly accept the finding of the CIA that Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS as he is known, was responsible for the death of Khashoggi.