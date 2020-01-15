That’s a serious concern. But I have to admit that the 90-minute town hall that took place last week, before a large and loud audience in the chapel at St. Frances Academy, was an impressive example of public affairs broadcasting. The station brought together four major candidates, including former mayor Sheila Dixon and former deputy attorney general Thiru Vignarajah; and a large audience of citizens, many of whom were clearly upset about the state of life in Baltimore. And it let citizens challenge the politicians within parameters set by two veteran moderators, WBFF anchors Kai Jackson and Mary Bubala. (Ed Norris, a former police commissioner and current radio show host, was also a panelist.)