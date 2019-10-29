Neither is true. But you wouldn’t necessarily know that if you saw ads on Facebook trumpeting such lies. And founder Mark Zuckerberg has made it clear in hearings and statements in recent weeks that he has no intention whatsoever of helping Facebook’s millions of U.S. subscribers determine what is true and what is false in ads on his platform during the 2020 presidential campaign, which is already well on its way with candidates having spent more than $60 million in ads on Facebook and Google.