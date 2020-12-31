Why American TV doesn’t like death and aging | COMMENTARY

Almost everything starts in or traces back to the garden. It is where Maud and Elizabeth have their last meeting when Maud finds part of a compact case buried in the ground. The finding triggers memories of another disappearance that has haunted Maud for all of her adult life, that of her older sister, Sukey ( Sophie Rundle), who went missing and was never found when Maud was a teenager. There is a theme of women gone missing and the authorities not looking all that hard for them.