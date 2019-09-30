After more than a century in print, the independent, student-run newspaper at the University of Maryland, College Park — The Diamondback — will publish online only beginning in March, the publication reported today.
Diamondback editor in chief, Leah Brennan, told the paper that the decision is “a very logical, natural step that the Diamondback is taking to get in touch with the University of Maryland community.”
“Our readers have shown us that this is how they consume news, so we’re meeting them where they are,” she said in a separate opinion piece posted on the paper’s website. “Like other college and professional publications, maintaining advertising revenue is a challenge. But this change is driven by much more than financial considerations.”
The move mirrors what is happening with many local and regional daily publications that initially cut back on the number of days in print, then ultimately co online only. The paper ended its Friday edition in 2013. In 2015, it became a weekly publication.
Brennan said that the paper’s website had about 160,000 unique visitors in September — eight times the number of print readers reached monthly.