Some will say the election of Trump helped all three outlets, which have been highly critical of him, find the success they now enjoy. I was called the Trump Bump in the case of the Times. But bumps are minor and they do not last. Journalism is a jangled and confused place today laying employees off, shuttering long-time local news operations and losing any clear sense of civic mission as they in chase social media items that might or might not be true ― might or not matter to citizens’ lives. But can you imagine how profoundly troubled journalism would be if these three platforms, which epitomize legacy journalism with its emphasis on facts, verification and original reporting, were struggling to survive. Their success is not all about being anti-Trump.