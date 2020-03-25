Trump turning coronavirus crisis into a messaging war where perception and Fox News matter more than people and science | COMMENTARY

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump fired back at the lack of coverage by headlining a noon-hour, live, virtual town hall from the Rose Garden on Fox News with Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner as hosts. It was vintage Fox-Trump propaganda with the president trying to rewrite history to explain how brilliant he has been and how “unfair” mainstream media are in their coverage of him. Not all media, mind you. Mr. Trump went out of his way to say what a “fantastic person” Ms. Faulkner is.