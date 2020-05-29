Searching for TV and streamed shows that speak to this COVID-19 moment | COMMENTARY

Here is a look at four other productions that I have viewed in recent weeks. Not only do they have the ability to transport viewers to a world beyond the jittery COVID-filled one in which we now live, they also offer answers to some of the larger existential issues we all face as human beings especially as the pandemic focuses our thoughts on mortality. One has a new season starting June 18 on Sundance Now, while another debuted in 1942 and won six Oscars. Wisdom is wisdom whether it’s brand new or 78 years old.