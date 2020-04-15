COVID-19 takes us ever deeper into experiencing life and death in less intimate ways on screens | COMMENTARY

For one thing, we in Baltimore are going to make one of the most important civic decisions in the city’s history in picking a mayor who hopefully will help lead us out of a dreadful downward spiral of population loss, poverty, racial disparity, police corruption and murder. But between now and the time we vote in the Democratic primary, the vast majority of what we will see and hear about the candidates is going to come to us through screens: TV ads, streamed Facebook messages or Instagram images, many of them carefully staged to show us only what the candidates and their consultants want us to see.