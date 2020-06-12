TV looks dramatically different in the wake of COVID-19, but where does it go from here? | COMMENTARY

The reality of the networks having less to offer and the premium cable and streaming series offering more is what worries me most about the effect the pandemic is having on television. This programming gap further divides us into haves and have-nots: two Americas at a time when we can ill afford one more schism. Those without the means to pay high subscription fees are not only denied the pleasures of the best in entertainment programming, but are also locked out of the deeper conversation about American and global life offered in many of those productions like “Bully. Coward. Victim.” That’s a serious matter, a large segment of the population in a democracy not being able to afford access to the most important stories and storytellers of the culture.