Trump marginalized as media look for new leaders, heroes in time of coronavirus crisis | COMMENTARY

The cable TV news cameras, our 24/7 informational IV drip during times of crisis, are at long last moving away from Trump as they have at no time in the past four years of his reign as Republican nominee and then president. It is no accident that you are seeing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, more and more on all the cable news channels. They were even given airtime on Fox News, the network that has sold itself out so shamelessly to Trump in disseminating his false assurances and lies about the coronavirus threat before joining the president in an about-face this week when the horror of this virus could no longer be denied.