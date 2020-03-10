Coronavirus underscores dangers of Trump’s war on truth | COMMENTARY

Mr. Trump has consistently given the nation the very opposite of the kind of clear, accurate information it needs at a time like this. He has instead only added to our confusion with misinformation, lies and flat-out propaganda. The combination of his administration playing down or ignoring the early information about the coronovirus threat even as he downsized government health agencies, resulted in the government failing to get out in front of the virus and then winding up woefully behind the curve in its ability to test for it when it started to hit.