Showtime’s ’The Comey Rule’ and how docudramas can add to our information muddle | COMMENTARY

Hearing that at the start, some viewers might think there would be multiple points of view offered about Comey and his actions. But they would be wrong. The overwhelmingly dominant point of view throughout is that what Comey did in reopening that investigation of Clinton on the eve of the election was done strictly out of high sense of duty and honor. In fact, virtually every action Comey takes in the film is depicted as having been done out of a high sense of duty and honor. It is, after all, based on his book. Who do you think is going to be the good guy?