TV’s conversation about Black life is deeply enriched by HBO’s adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between the World and Me’ | COMMENTARY

In so movingly telling the story of his education to the racist realities of American life, Mr. Coates not only offers enlightenment to his son, but to all Americans. I dare any fair-minded white viewer to watch this HBO production and then tell me they didn’t gain at least a little insight and feeling for what it means to be Black in a country where white supremacy still openly exists. During Mr. Coates' formative years, white supremacy did more than openly exist. It ruled in some parts of the land, like in the Baltimore of Mr. Coates’ youth. Much of the inspiration offered by this book comes from the author’s resilience on his journey and the discovery of a voice to articulate his insights to the world on how police brutality is used to enforce that systemic racism.