What I learned from cable news after endless hours of watching since Jan. 6 | COMMENTARY

I had hoped some of those who supported Mr. Trump would at least look at the images of the insurrection that he ignited and the agony that followed, such as the anguished police officer caught in the revolving door inside the Capitol or the remains of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died as a result of injuries sustained in the attack, laying in state in the Rotunda. How could anyone look at the grief in the faces of Mr. Sicknick’s parents and not denounce the cruel recklessness of Mr. Trump and his allies?