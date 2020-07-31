Cable news is the medium now setting national agenda. Yes, crazy, conflict-driven, tribal cable news | COMMENTARY

I try not to pay too much attention to TV ratings. Every network, channel and station has numbers crunchers who can spin ratings into looking like pure gold. But it has been hard the last few months to ignore ratings reports like the one that came out this week showing that CNN had its most watched July in 40 years, while Fox News had its best July ever. Meanwhile, over at MSNBC, Rachel Maddow had her best month ever in total viewers and the highest rated regularly scheduled program in the channel’s history with her interview of Mary Trump, the president’s niece and author of the book about her uncle, “Too Much and Never Enough.”