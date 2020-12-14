Cable news embraces a narrative of hope as vaccine arrives at hospitals | COMMENTARY

At about 9:20 a.m., MSNBC’s Gabe Gutierrez was reporting from outside the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University where the governor and other officials were assembled inside to witness the first injections of the vaccine. But just as he finished saying, “This is a historic moment,” anchor Stephanie Ruhle cut in to tell him and the audience that coverage was shifting to New York where the first injection was about to be given to a health care worker in the state. Another moment of history ― this one with live images of the actual injection of a front line critical care nurse.