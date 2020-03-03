“You know, I have my own views of the word socialist," he began. “They go back to the early 1950s ... I remember the Cold War. I have an attitude towards Castro, and I believe if Castro and the Reds had won the Cold War, there would have been executions in Central Park and I might’ve been one of the ones executed and certain other people would be there cheering. So, I have a problem with people who took the other side ... I don’t know who Bernie supports over these years. I don’t know what he means by socialism."