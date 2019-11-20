WBFF has promoted Mary Bubala to be its lead co-anchor for its evening newscasts, the station announced today. She will co-anchor with Kai Jackson, with whom she once co-anchored at WJZ. Bubala will start in her new role Nov. 27.
Bubala replaces Jennifer Gilbert, who announced her retirement from the station this month.
Bubala, a local media veteran, joined WBFF in September after being fired in May by WJZ following a controversial question she asked in the wake of the resignation of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. The question referenced race and gender of previous mayors in connection with Baltimore leadership, and was viewed as discriminatory by some.
“We’re very excited to bring Mary back to the anchor desk in Baltimore where she will continue her award-winning journalism and storytelling”, WBFF News Director Mike Tomko said in a station release. “Mary joins a dedicated team of peers ... . We could not be more thrilled to have her start this next chapter in her successful career.”
WBFF also announced that it added a weeknight newscast at 6 p.m. The 30-minute evening newscast will follow hour-long newscasts at 4 and 5 p.m.
The 6 p.m. newscast is scheduled to launch Jan. 13.