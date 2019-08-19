Brian Williams is making ‘The 11th Hour’ the most important hour of the cable news night

“Why do we talk about our history every chance we get?" he asked. “Very simply, to remind ourselves who we are and yes in many cases, who we used to be. We`re hoping it will be useful for citizens. Perhaps the citizens of Newark, New Jersey. The next time any elected leader there says, ‘We`re sorry, we just can`t get you water to replace the poison in the pipes into your home, you`ll have to come get it. We know it`s hot. The lines are long and the water is heavy. But there is really no way we could get it to you.’ Remind them that at one time we were the wonder of the world, carving a path through the surface of the earth to join two oceans, later crossing those oceans to help save the world.”