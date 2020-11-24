Sinclair, WBFF, Eric Bolling provide platform for those trying to undo Biden’s victory | COMMENTARY

Mr. Bannon, you might recall, told listeners of the podcast on Nov. 5 that he’d like to see Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, fired. And then, Mr. Bannon offered a textbook example of how our media and civic discourses have become so debased, violent and toxic. You can see the video of the podcast at the website of Media Matters for America, a liberal media watchdog platform that first reported Mr. Bannon’s ugly statements.