I hate what billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is doing to the Democratic Party through the use of media. And I fear that if he gets his way, thanks to the best media money can buy, instead of a real choice in November, we are going to get two rich guys calling each other nasty names on Twitter and then spending tens of millions of dollars on micro-targeted, psychographic-driven Facebook ads calling each other worse names yet, thanks to another rich guy, Mark Zuckerberg, giving them license to lie.