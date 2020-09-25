‘Blood on the Wall’ - This is what great documentary storytelling looks like | COMMENTARY

By the end of this film from the producing and directing team of Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested, you will understand how complicated the answer to that question is, and how little most Americans know about the reality behind that young man’s life or the lives of most of the people in the caravans of migrants coming from Central America through Mexico to the Southern border of the United States. As important as this story is to America, much of our media has done a poor job of helping us understand it. Some outlets have only added to the misinformation and confusion about it.