This month, the Blade, which was founded in the wake of the Stonewall rebellion in 1969, is celebrating 50 years of telling the stories of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender life in the nation and parts of the world. At the heart of that celebration is a gala scheduled for Oct. 18 at Washington’s Intercontinental Hotel at the Wharf that includes Broadway performer Frenchie Davis, the choral ensemble Potomac Fever, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat and the senior openly gay member of the House. One of the honorees will be Lou Chibbaro Jr., who has been a reporter at the Blade for more than 30 years.