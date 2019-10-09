WATTS: Well, you nailed it. In being from Oklahoma and around the oil industry that last 30 years of my life, I know that you can look at the geology and the engineering and say, ‘Boy that looks great.’ But regardless of how good the geology or the engineering looks, if you don’t have the capital to drill it, it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference. So, in this space you’ve got to have two things: You’ve got to have distribution, and you’ve got to have capital.