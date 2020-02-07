WORDLAW: Baltimore is very near and dear to my heart. Two of my children were born in Baltimore, and two of my children still live in Baltimore. ... After we launch, I will be doing a series of stories on key cities on the East Coast. The stories are going to be called “My Side of Town.” And we’re coming to Baltimore to tell the stories of my side of town. It’s going to not be reflective of just what happens in west Baltimore, it’s the total community. ... There are stories of great history in Baltimore. There is a wide swatch of people who made a great difference. There’s the Mitchell family from bygone days, for example. ... And the stories continue today. Morgan State University has become a major player among historical black colleges. I mean it goes on and on. I could do a whole month of programming on Baltimore.