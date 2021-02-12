Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes viewers on a deep and joyous journey through history of ‘The Black Church’ | COMMENTARY

At just over the 24-minute mark of the first hour of the series, Gates is shown standing over a piano played by Patrice E. Turner, of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. I expected him to interview her about religion or religious music, but she suddenly started playing gospel song “In That Great Gettin’ Up Morning” on the keyboard, and Gates just let it rip. He started hand clapping, singing and rocking out, his entire being resonating with the joy of that song. And you could feel the communion between him and Turner as they let the music take them to a place where all the words of all the wise experts on religion and the African American experience couldn’t take them.