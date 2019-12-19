Here it is the arrival of Nazi occupation in the fictional village of Villeneuve. It starts in 1940 with the lazy flyover of a German plane that suddenly starts shooting at a group of children and their teachers on a field trip. Daniel Larcher (Robin Renucci) as the village doctor who becomes mayor and Marie Kremer as the young schoolteacher, Lucienne Bériot, leading that field trip are the two characters to watch as they show both courage and willingness to compromise and accommodate to survive across the arc of the series. Both suffer greatly for the people and things they choose to love. Their endings are not pretty. There are no happy endings here. I love that about “A French Village,” too.