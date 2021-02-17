Biden town hall defined by his respect, empathy and kindness toward questioners | COMMENTARY

But what was most impressive was the respect, empathy and kindness he showed to the audience members in Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater who asked questions. That is more a matter of style, I guess. But for many politicians, TV style often seems artificial, coached and rehearsed. And maybe I’m just so happy after four years to hear a president who isn’t a bully and blowhard that I’m willing to be fooled, but Mr. Biden’s kindness to questioners came across as sincere.