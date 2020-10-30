Most mainstream media did much better than in the 2016 election. And then there was Murdoch, Fox News and the New York Post | COMMENTARY

While the late Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox News, is firmly enshrined in infamy where he belongs, Murdoch, the man who allowed and grew rich off Ailes' work at Fox News, is still treated with some deference even as his news outlet has become in the last four years the prime place for Trump’s lies, slander, misinformation on COVID-19 and inflammatory, racist and sexist comments. From “Fox & Friends” and Sean Hannity on Fox News, to Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business channel, the name of the Murdoch game has been propaganda on behalf of Trump, not information that might have helped some Americans stay alive during this pandemic.