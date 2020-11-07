Media captures energy and joy of celebrations in the streets at news of Biden becoming president-elect | COMMENTARY

I was in my car listening to the progressive, public radio station WPFW (89.3 FM in Washington) when the show host cut in to announce that AP had called Pennsylvania for Biden making the former vice president our new president-elect. He further announced that the minute he got off the air, he was heading to the Black Lives Matter Plaza to do some serious celebrating. And that was his lead-in to playing “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. I don’t know if it was joy in his voice or the opening blast of horns in that familiar track, but as overused as the song has become for moments of celebration, I pulled over and let myself go where the host and the music were taking me. And it felt fine.