Remembering the inspiration, intelligence, energy and joy of cultural critic Maurice Berger | COMMENTARY

As saddened as I am by Berger’s death, I am glad to see all the tributes and appreciations of him, especially the several I saw in The Sun. His legacy is a rich one that extends well beyond the area of my connection to him. He was a celebrated art historian and a fierce foe of racism in any form of artistic representation. The best of the pieces on him this week help readers see and understand him not just for his vast intellectual accomplishments, but also as a generous, socially-conscious and inspirational human being who could brighten any space he entered as he did that dreary afternoon at UMBC with me.