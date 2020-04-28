For better or worse, TV is going to play a bigger role down the homestretch in Baltimore mayor’s race

But watching the new ads appearing this week, I am starting to think some voters who are paying attention might actually gain some clarity about the candidates as a result of the politicians having to use TV to make their cases in this unusual race. With only 30 or 60 seconds at considerable cost for a TV ad, candidates are forced to distill their messages. And so, the voter can often see who the candidate thinks her or his core supporters are and how she or he wants to be perceived in the closing days of the campaign.