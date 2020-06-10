How Brandon Scott skillfully used media to win the Democratic mayoral primary | COMMENTARY

Mr. Scott and his media team were nimble enough to address COVID-19 and the death of George Floyd on social media, in TV ads and most importantly through the candidate’s actions on the streets of Baltimore as seen on TV news during nights of peaceful protests the last two weeks. That ability to use media to respond to the pulse of the city and nation also helped separate Mr. Scott from the other candidates. But even as he adapted to changes in the city and larger culture, he never got off message as a son of Baltimore. That’s the kind of campaign discipline no other candidate could match.