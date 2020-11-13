‘Lights of Baltimore’ illuminates the history, poetry and depth of problems plaguing the city | COMMENTARY

Bouarour, a French filmmaker with a Ph.D. from the Sorbonne, is too deep a filmmaker for easy or one-dimensional answers. Obviously, as the archival clip shows, there has been great decline from the post-World War II city on the rise to the Baltimore of decline today. But Bouarour goes deep in tracking currents of change as well as lack of change from the time of the riot in 1968 to the uprising of 2015. And she does it not only with her camera, but also by listening like an ethnographer to some of the people in the city working for social justice, more diverse artistic expression, historical analysis, policing, law enforcement and the legal system.