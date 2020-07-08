Blame for confusion and misinformation on COVID-19 goes beyond Trump and Fox News | COMMENTARY

The one thing we know to be true about COVID-19 is that masks help mitigate the spread of the virus. So, why is it only now that we are starting to get a powerful media messaging consensus on wearing them? Why weren’t health officials pounding home that message in the media since March? And why weren’t medical and public health officials crystal clear that Mr. Trump was dangerously wrong in not wearing a mask and that people who emulated him were putting their lives and the lives of others in danger?