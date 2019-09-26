Her email is a case study in failing to be clear about who is writing to the public officials — the parent or the journalist. This is a matter of fundamental journalistic ethics, and there is no excuse for someone with Amara’s experience writing in a way that leaves her open to the charge of trying to use her position as a journalist to gain special favor. And there is no doubt from her words that she is nowhere near the journalistic ideal of impartial when it comes to this particular political subject. Not only does that hurt her credibility, it can damage the credibility of WBAL.