WBAL-TV to launch Saturday night show featuring 98 Rock morning team

WBAL-TV is launching a 30-minute show in the time slot following “Saturday Night Live," Dan Joerres, the TV station’s president and general manager said today.
The show, which will debut this weekend, features the morning team from 98 Rock in a compilation of moments from their radio show, plus additional video beyond the radio production. Both the TV and the radio station are owned by Hearst Television.
In the episode made available for preview, Justin Schlegel, Scott Reardon and Josh Spiegel are shown in one segment that shows the trio sitting in a car on a hot day with the windows rolled up to see how fast the temperature in the vehicle rises and what effects it has on them. Another segment looks at what kinds of bacteria have accumulated around the station’s coffee machine ― and their reactions to the findings.
The opening show will also include an interview with Justin Tucker, kicker for the Baltimore Ravens. Along with WBAL-AM-FM, 98 Rock carries the Ravens games.
In an interview, Joerres described the show as “limited run."
Translation: That means the station will see how it does before making a long-term commitment.
Baltimore is one of the nation’s top performing markets for “Saturday Night Live,” according to NBC’s Nielsen data. So, the time period right after it matters to WBAL.