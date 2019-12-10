The third development is the rise of social media and the technological shredding of large portions of the legacy press. Most of the gatekeepers are gone, and there are only a few major platforms left ― like the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN ― to systematically try to sort through the lies coming from the White House, Congress and right-wing media on a daily basis. They can’t keep up, which allows the lying liars who lie to have a mainly open field on which to sow their conspiracy theories, propaganda and disinformation campaigns.